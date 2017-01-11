Deputies searching for suspects wanted for December vehicle burglaries in Prairieville

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects wanted for several vehicle burglaries that occurred on Dec. 19.

According to the sheriff's office, the burglaries occurred in the areas of Cherry Creek Drive and Wood Haven Drive in Prairieville.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured three unknown suspects pulling on vehicle door handles, going into the vehicles and stealing several items from them. One of the suspects is seen wearing a light colored Fox brand hoodie. A second suspect is seen wearing a hoodie with strings tied over his mouth and mustache.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the burglaries are urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.