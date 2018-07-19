90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies searching for suspects after vehicles burglaries in Ascension

4 hours 40 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, July 19 2018 Jul 19, 2018 July 19, 2018 8:54 AM July 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who are wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries.

The men broke into the vehicles between July 6 and July 16 in the area of Highway 73 and Brennan Ave. Details surrounding the thefts are limited.

Anyone who may have information on the suspects can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

Deputies in Baton Rouge are also searching their own vehicle burglars. Authorities say jewelry and other items were stolen in that case.

