Deputies searching for suspect who stole truck on Highway 73

January 05, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who stole a 2004 Ford F-450 truck on Highway 73. 

The truck was stolen from Waste Pro, located on Highway 73 in Geismar, on Dec. 11 around 1 a.m. The truck was found later on Camp Drive missing a large Lincoln welding machine that was mounted to the bed of the truck.

Video surveillance shows the man, wearing a hood, driving the truck. Anyone with information on the identity of the man is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

