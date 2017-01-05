Deputies searching for suspect who stole truck on Highway 73

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who stole a 2004 Ford F-450 truck on Highway 73.

The truck was stolen from Waste Pro, located on Highway 73 in Geismar, on Dec. 11 around 1 a.m. The truck was found later on Camp Drive missing a large Lincoln welding machine that was mounted to the bed of the truck.



Video surveillance shows the man, wearing a hood, driving the truck. Anyone with information on the identity of the man is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.





