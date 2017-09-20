83°
Deputies searching for suspect who shot special needs victim with paintball gun

By: Raquel Derganz Baker

ASCENSION- The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is looked for a suspect that is said to have shot a special needs Wal-Mart employee with a paintball gun.

The incident took place September 13 at a store on Highway 61 and Perkins Road.

Deputies were able to retrieve surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle leaving the parking lot of the store.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

