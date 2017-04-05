Deputies searching for suspect in early morning Circle K robbery

BATON ROUGE – Deputies are looking for the man who robbed a Circle K on Siegen Lane early Wednesday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office, the crime happened in the 6600 block of Siegen Lane around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a clerk went outside to a nearby vehicle to get a jacket before conducting a cooler inventory. While walking back to the store, a black man ran in the clerk’s direction with a semi-auto handgun pointed at the victim. The suspect then grabbed the clerk and forced his way into the store at gunpoint.

Deputies say the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

EBRSO describes the suspect as a black man in his early 20’s that is about 5’8” tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a white t-shirt wrapped around his face. He was also wearing sunglasses and blue gloves and carried a blue duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000.