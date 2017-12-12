Deputies searching for suspect attempting to use counterfeit bills in Ascension

ASCENSION PARISH- Deputies are searching for information regarding a suspect who attempted to use counterfeit money at multiple Smoothie King locations.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect attempted to pass counterfeit bills at a Smoothie King on Highway 61 in Prairieville on two separate occasions.

The suspect also attempted to pass fake bills at another Smoothie King located in Dutchtown, authorities say. On this occasion, the suspect went through the drive-thru window in a blue Infiniti with a license plate number reading 200AYT.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 261-4636.