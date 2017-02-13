Deputies searching for missing Prairieville woman

PRAIRIEVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 34-year-old Dara Givens who was reported missing by a family member on Sunday, Feb. 12.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, Givens was last seen leaving her residence on Beau Jon Avenue in a red 2013 four-door Chevrolet Silverado. The truck has a black and white “Jesus Christ Saves” sticker below the rear window.

She is a white female, 5’4” and approximately 125 pounds.

APSO does not suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dara Givens are urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line.