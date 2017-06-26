88°
Deputies searching for missing man last seen on Saturday
WEST BATON ROUGE – The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in finding a man last seen on Saturday.
According to the agencies, the man missing has been identified as Bryan Manriquez. He was last seen at 5 a.m. on June 24 when he left for work. Manriquez works in Geismar and drives a 2012 black Chrysler 300 with a Louisiana license plate bearing ZQT 983.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryan Manriquez is asked to call Detective Kenneth Young of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-921-0981 or Detective Jeremy Balcun with Iberville Sheriff Office at 225-776-4975.
