Deputies searching for missing Gonzales woman

GONZALES – Deputies in Ascension Parish are looking for a 34-year-old woman who was reported missing Thursday.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said Amanda Wheat was last seen leaving her home on KC Road in Gonzales on Jan. 19.

Deputies describe Wheat as a white female, 5’3” tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She also has tattoos on both sides of her neck.

No foul play is suspect at this time, Webre said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APSO at 225-621-4636.