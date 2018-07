Deputies searching for missing Gonzales man

GONZALES - Authorities are looking for a man who's been reported missing in Ascension Parish.

According to the sheriff's office, 26-year-old Michael Neufeld was last seen by family on July 2. Deputies say he was driving a red 2016 Jeep Wrangler with the Louisiana license plate ZWZ515 at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to the anonymous tip line.