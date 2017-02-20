Deputies searching for man who burglarized home on Southpark Drive

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who burglarized a home in the 4000 block of Southpark Drive last week.

The incident occurred on Feb. 16 when deputies responded to an alarm activation. When they arrived, they found that the home had been burglarized. The suspect was captured on surveillance video.

He is described as man wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts and red, white and gold San Francisco beanie cap. The man has dreadlocks that are past shoulder-length and appears to have tattoos on both hands.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5064.