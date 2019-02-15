Deputies searching for man wanted on weapons, drug charges

66°
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a Larose man wanted on multiple weapons and drug charges.
As part of a narcotics investigation, agents obtained a warrant for 25-year-old Jhy Allinson's arrest for charges including illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful use of body armor. His drug charges include possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia.
Additionally, Allinson has a contempt of court warrant due to failure to appear in court on January 9, 2019, on a previous charge.
