76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for man wanted for domestic abuse

1 hour 59 minutes 56 seconds ago January 02, 2017 Jan 2, 2017 Monday, January 02 2017 January 02, 2017 10:47 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for domestic abuse.

Deputies are searching for 29-year-old Thailand Brooks. Brooks is wanted for the unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling along with domestic abuse battery.

Brooks is described as a black man, 5'7'' in height and weighs about 165 pounds.

According to EBRSO, Brooks' last known address is located in the 10000 block of Florida Boulevard.

Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5000.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days