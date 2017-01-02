Deputies searching for man wanted for domestic abuse

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for domestic abuse.

Deputies are searching for 29-year-old Thailand Brooks. Brooks is wanted for the unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling along with domestic abuse battery.

Brooks is described as a black man, 5'7'' in height and weighs about 165 pounds.

According to EBRSO, Brooks' last known address is located in the 10000 block of Florida Boulevard.

Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5000.