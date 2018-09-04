76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for juveniles who escaped group home, stole vehicle in Pointe Coupee

1 hour 38 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 September 03, 2018 11:10 PM September 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

FORDOCHE - Authorities are advising residents in Pointe Coupee Parish to be on the lookout for three juveiles who escaped a state group home.

According to the sheriff's office, the three escaped the group home sometime before 10 p.m. Monday. Deputies say the juveniles stole a vehicle and drove it a short distance before abandoning it around Reno Street in Fordoche. From there, the sheriff's office says the boys ran into a nearby wooded area.

Deputies are still searching the area for the subjects, described as one white male and two black males.

Residents in the area are advised to keep their homes and vehicles locked and to report any suspicious activity to the sheriff's office at (225) 694-3737.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days