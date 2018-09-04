Deputies searching for juveniles who escaped group home, stole vehicle in Pointe Coupee

FORDOCHE - Authorities are advising residents in Pointe Coupee Parish to be on the lookout for three juveiles who escaped a state group home.

According to the sheriff's office, the three escaped the group home sometime before 10 p.m. Monday. Deputies say the juveniles stole a vehicle and drove it a short distance before abandoning it around Reno Street in Fordoche. From there, the sheriff's office says the boys ran into a nearby wooded area.

Deputies are still searching the area for the subjects, described as one white male and two black males.

Residents in the area are advised to keep their homes and vehicles locked and to report any suspicious activity to the sheriff's office at (225) 694-3737.