77°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for hardware store thief
ASCENSION PARISH- Deputies are looking for a man who walked into the Lowe's home improvement store and stole a Dewalt cordless drill.
The man, who was videotaped stealing the drill on Thursday, was described as wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, light colored jeans and red tennis shoes. The man is also described as having short dark hair with a trimmed mustache and beard.
Authorities say the man left the store in dark colored Hyundai. Anyone with information on the theft can call 225-621-4626.