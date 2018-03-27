77°
Deputies searching for hardware store thief

Tuesday, March 27 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH- Deputies are looking for a man who walked into the Lowe's home improvement store and stole a Dewalt cordless drill.

The man, who was videotaped stealing the drill on Thursday, was described as wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, light colored jeans and red tennis shoes. The man is also described as having short dark hair with a trimmed mustache and beard.

Authorities say the man left the store in dark colored Hyundai. Anyone with information on the theft can call 225-621-4626.

