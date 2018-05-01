Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for five in 'Operation No Show'
ASCENSION PARISH- Deputies are looking for several subjects during an ongoing initiative called Operation No Show.
The following individuals ignored their court date which subsequently led to a bench warrant being issued by the court for failure to appear:
Johnnie Johnson, 35, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Danburg, 50, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for conspiracy to distribute CDS II, and possession of CDS IV.
Jason Creed, 35, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for impeding the flow of traffic, possession of CDS I, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cedric Lomas, 37, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for two counts of battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace, and resisting an officer.
Shelby Mitchell, 24, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for theft.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two arrested after BR street fight
-
Closures expected on Essen Lane for traffic light installation
-
LSUPD officer wanted for striking, holding girlfriend hostage captured
-
Closures expected on Essen Lane for traffic light installation
-
Supports in place; Light-duty construction to resume at downtown library