Deputies searching for fake online puppy sellers

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating two suspects wanted for questioning regarding an online scam.

According to the sheriff's office, victims outside of Louisiana reported that they interacted with online sellers to buy puppies. The victims provided money to the sellers by wiring it through Money Gram or Walmart wire transfers.

Two black men picked up the wire transfers at several local Walmarts. According to the sheriff's office, one of the suspects possibly used a fake ID. In all of the incidents reported, the victims never received a puppy or had any further interaction with the sellers after sending in payments.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or this incident is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5009.