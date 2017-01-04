53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for fake online puppy sellers

9 hours 40 minutes 40 seconds ago January 04, 2017 Jan 4, 2017 Wednesday, January 04 2017 January 04, 2017 9:33 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating two suspects wanted for questioning regarding an online scam.

According to the sheriff's office, victims outside of Louisiana reported that they interacted with online sellers to buy puppies. The victims provided money to the sellers by wiring it through Money Gram or Walmart wire transfers.

Two black men picked up the wire transfers at several local Walmarts. According to the sheriff's office, one of the suspects possibly used a fake ID. In all of the incidents reported, the victims never received a puppy or had any further interaction with the sellers after sending in payments.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or this incident is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5009.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days