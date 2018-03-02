Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in New Iberia shooting

NEW IBERIA - Deputies are searching for a murder suspect considered "armed and dangerous," according to KATC.

Iberia Parish sheriff's deputies said 26-year-old Akeam Daniels fled the scene of a Thursday evening shooting. He was driving a 1978 white two-door Cadillac with a black roof and the Louisiana license plate 698BJX, according to officials. Deputies believe Daniels is traveling with his two-month-old child.

Witnesses said Daniels and the shooting victim were arguing before the incident happened. The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information should call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.