Deputies responding to reported near-drowning involving child
FORDOCHE - Authorities are responding to reports of a near-drowning involving a child Thursday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. on Bonnett Drive in Fordoche. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office confirmed it was responding to the situation but could offer few details.
This is a developing story.
