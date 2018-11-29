67°
Deputies responding to reported near-drowning involving child

By: WBRZ Staff

FORDOCHE - Authorities are responding to reports of a near-drowning involving a child Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. on Bonnett Drive in Fordoche. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office confirmed it was responding to the situation but could offer few details.

This is a developing story.

