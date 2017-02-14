Deputies responding to deadly shooting on Glenlea Ave.

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – Deputies are responding to a deadly shooting near the intersection of Glenlea Avenue off Mickens Road Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of Glenlea Avenue. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says a robbery suspect and a victim exhanged gunfire and the suspect was hit.

Forest Heights Academy, a nearby elementary school, is on lockdown following the shooting.

Details are limited at this time.

