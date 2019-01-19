Deputies request public's help in locating missing 14-year-old Raceland boy

LAFOURCHE PARISH- The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's office is asking for the publics help locating a missing 14-year-old Raceland boy.

Deputies say Logan Molliere was last seen at his home located on St. Ann Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, January 19th.

Logan is described as 5'8' with brown hair and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with “Gas Monkey” written on it. He had on dark khaki pants along with white and orange shoes.

Anyone with information on Logan's whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808 or 911.