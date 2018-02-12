Deputies remove alligator from grocery parking lot

Photo: The Herald Triune

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say deputies have removed a four-foot alligator from the parking lot of a Florida grocery store.

The Herald Triune reports that Sarasota County deputies responded Thursday to a Sarasota Winn-Dixie. Sgt. Mark Tuls and Deputy Lincoln Dilling wrangled the reptile, which had been hiding under an SUV.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman says the alligator was relocated to a less populated area in the eastern part of the county.