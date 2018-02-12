45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies remove alligator from grocery parking lot

8 hours 30 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, February 12 2018 Feb 12, 2018 February 12, 2018 11:25 AM February 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Herald Triune

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say deputies have removed a four-foot alligator from the parking lot of a Florida grocery store.

The Herald Triune reports that Sarasota County deputies responded Thursday to a Sarasota Winn-Dixie. Sgt. Mark Tuls and Deputy Lincoln Dilling wrangled the reptile, which had been hiding under an SUV.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman says the alligator was relocated to a less populated area in the eastern part of the county.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days