Deputies recover 'truckloads' of stolen property in Tangipahoa Parish

ROBERT - Authorities say a pair of thieves have been arrested after they stole truckloads of building materials and other items from a Tangipahoa Parish subdivision.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a five-month investigation into a series of thefts in a Robert subdivision led them to the home of 45-year-old Jennifer Fraser, who was allegedly seen stealing some of the materials.

When Fraser answered the door of her Ponchatoula home, deputies spotted some of the materials stacked behind her. Deputies then heard a loud bang and found 32-year-old Ryan Galadora of Tickfaw trying to flee the area.

Both were taken into custody and a search of the property yielded truckloads of building materials, appliances and home decorations stashed in the residence and outdoor shed.

Fraser quickly attested to Galadora's involvement in the thefts. Galadora, in turn, told deputies of a second location off Weinberger Road, where they were hiding even more stolen property.

As a result of the search, detectives recovered enough building materials, appliances and home decorations to fully load an 18-foot trailer. Two stolen golf carts were also located during the search.

Fraser and Galadora were both charged with simple burglary, and additional charges are expected pending completion of the investigation.

The sheriff's office says all of the property recovered was returned to the rightful owners.