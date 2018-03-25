Deputies recover submerged stolen vehicle in Pointe Coupee

UPDATE: Officials from the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was stolen. No one was found inside.

POINTE COUPEE PARISH- Officials are recovering a vehicle submerged in the Mississippi River.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ Saturday night that a vehicle drove off the old ferry landing and is submerged nearly fifty feet into the river.

Authorities have not confirmed whether or not the vehicle is occupied at this time.

