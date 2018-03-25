81°
Deputies recover submerged stolen vehicle in Pointe Coupee
UPDATE: Officials from the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was stolen. No one was found inside.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH- Officials are recovering a vehicle submerged in the Mississippi River.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ Saturday night that a vehicle drove off the old ferry landing and is submerged nearly fifty feet into the river.
Authorities have not confirmed whether or not the vehicle is occupied at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
