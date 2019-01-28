Deputies: McKinley High employee stole nearly $5,000 in school money

BATON ROUGE - Investigators say a local high school employee spent nearly $5,000 of her school's money on uniforms possibly intended for another business she worked at.

The theft happened in July when Mokniequa Brady, McKinley High School's cheerleading coach, allegedly placed two orders for youth cheerleading uniforms costing $1,467 and $3,468 respectively. The sheriff's office said it was contacted over the suspicious orders and soon confronted Brady over the payments.

Arrest records state Brady also worked as the director of business at Royal Elite Athletics LLC, which has programs for cheerleading, tumbling, dance and other similar activities.

Brady allegedly admitted to using the school's money to pay for the orders and agreed to pay restitution. The affidavit suggests Brady lied about paying back the money, which investigators discovered after contacting the school's secretary.

Brady was arrested this morning and booked on theft charges.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System says Brady is no longer an employee.