Deputies: Man shot after meeting stranger to buy phone near O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - A man was mugged and then shot in the leg after he apparently tried to buy a cell phone off O'Neal Lane Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. on King Bradford Drive.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the victim had driven to the neighborhood to meet with someone selling a cell phone. When he arrived there, he was met by four unknown men, one of whom pulled a gun on him.

The four men allegedly demanded the victim's wallet and car keys. He told deputies he was shot in the leg when he tried to flee in his vehicle.

Authorities said that person was hospitalized in stable condition.

The attack is currently under investigation.