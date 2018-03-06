Deputies: Man lied about law enforcement service, charged with hate crime after gas station attack

LIVINGSTON – Deputies here arrested a man after they say he went on a violent, racist tirade and lied about being a member of law enforcement.

Chad Horsley, 27, was booked into the Livingston Parish jail Sunday on hate crimes, criminal damage to property, criminal mischief, and false personation [sic] of a peace officer. Horsley is accused of smashing his vehicle into the front of the Best Stop #4 convenience store on Springfield Road over the weekend.

A witness told authorities Horsley also took off with the store's ATM. When the witness tried to intervene, Horsley allegedly flashed a handgun and fled the scene.

Horsley, WBRZ learned, told Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies he worked for a neighboring department. That was inaccurate, authorities said. Horsley at one time had been a reserve sheriff's deputy in East Baton Rouge but is no longer a member of the force.

The sheriff's office say Horsley admitted to damaging the store, stating he did so under the impression that the owners were Muslim. Horsley allegedly told deputies he blamed Muslims for "killing his fellow service members". He added that he was frustrated because he believed Muslims were "having an easier time prospering despite his time in the service."

According to booking records at the Livingston jail, Horsley has two bonds amounting to about $56,000.

