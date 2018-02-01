Deputies looking for wallet thief, stolen credit cards used at Krispy Kreme

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are looking for a thief who stole a wallet from a vehicle earlier this month.

The theft occurred Jan. 21 in the 10500 block of Landsbury Drive. According to reports, the unknown man entered an unlocked vehicle and stole the victim's wallet which contained cash and credit cards. The victim told authorities that someone used his stolen cards at the Krispy Kreme on Plank Road.

Authorities went to the donut shop and obtained surveillance video of the thief. The man is believed to be between the ages of 25-35. He had on a black Mossy Oak hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the thief can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.