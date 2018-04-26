59°
Deputies looking for vehicle burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE- Deputies are looking for a man who broke into several vehicles earlier this week.
Authorities say the suspect broke into vehicles in and around the 7000 block of St. Mary Avenue on Tuesday. Images of the suspect were captured via a home surveillance camera.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.
