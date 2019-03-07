55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies looking for trio of Ascension Parish shoplifters

Thursday, March 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Authorities are looking for three thieves who shoplifted items from a store in Ascension Parish.

Surveillance video shows the three suspects, two males and a female, entering the Dollar General off LA 44 on March 4. Deputies said the thieves stuffed numerous items into a purse before fleeing the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.

