Deputies looking for thieves that broke into coin-operated devices
BATON ROUGE- Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects who stole from multiple coin-operated devices.
The photos show the suspects next to the coin-operated machines, which appear to be vacuum cleaners. Authorities say the men broke into devices in and around East Baton Rouge. They were last seen driving an older model Buick.
Anyone with information concerning incidents or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.
