72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for thieves that broke into coin-operated devices

4 hours 19 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 April 05, 2018 11:05 AM April 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects who stole from multiple coin-operated devices.

The photos show the suspects next to the coin-operated machines, which appear to be vacuum cleaners. Authorities say the men broke into devices in and around East Baton Rouge. They were last seen driving an older model Buick.

Anyone with information concerning incidents or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days