81°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for suspected burglar in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are looking for a woman suspected of burglarizing a home.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says it's seeking 35-year-old Tabatha Pettit in connection with simple burglary and theft charges.
Few details about the crime were made available.
Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Tabatha Pettit is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fatou the gorilla celebrates 61st birthday at Berlin zoo
-
Police issue traffic advisory for Pontchatoula Strawberry Festival
-
Gov. Edwards, Restore Louisiana Task Force to give update on flood aid
-
Century-old photos found in junk yard car
-
Louisiana House backs expansion of medical marijuana program