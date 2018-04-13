Deputies looking for suspected burglar in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are looking for a woman suspected of burglarizing a home.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says it's seeking 35-year-old Tabatha Pettit in connection with simple burglary and theft charges.

Few details about the crime were made available.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Tabatha Pettit is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.