Deputies looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - Deputies are searching for a suspected killer after a shooting in Tangipahoa Parish this weekend.

The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Sergio Galindo Jr. was found dead outside a home on N Thibodeaux Road in Ponchatoula Sunday morning.

Investigators believe the suspect, 33-year-old Moises Meraz Rodriguez, shot and killed Galindo after an argument. Investigators said Rodriguez is known in the area as 37-year-old Adrian Morquedo Rubio.

Anyone with information on Rubio's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985)345-6150.