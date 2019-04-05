Deputies looking for shoplifter who made multiple beer runs in Livingston Parish

WATSON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a backpacking, beer-grabbing thief who made multiple visits to a local Walmart.

The sheriff's office says the baby-faced shoplifter was seen entering the Watson store on two different occasions and making a beeline for the alcohol section.

On his first visit, investigators say he grabbed a 12-pack, walked over to the baby aisle and stuffed several cans into his jacket. He then walked out of the store without paying for the concealed cold ones.

Deputies say he returned later that same day, this time with a backpack, and shoved a bottle of liquor into the bag. He again exited the store without paying.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-686-224.