Deputies looking for shoplifter in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for a woman suspected of stealing several pieces of clothing from a Livingston Parish retailer.

According to the sheriff's office, the thief was captured on store's surveillance video in late February. The business is located off Juban Road in Denham Springs.

The sheriff's office says she grabbed several items, walked into a dressing room and removed the security sensor from the clothes. She then walked out of the store without paying.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241.