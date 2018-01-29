Deputies looking for purse snatching suspect

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are looking for a purse snatcher that stole a woman's handbag in Greenwell Springs on Sunday.

The snatching occurred at the Oak Point Grocery Store. According to reports, the victim was walking out of the grocery store when an unknown man approached her from the side of the building. The man ripped the victim's purse from her arm and took off running.

Authorities say the purse contained a $5,000 hearing aid and some cash. The suspect left the scene with another male in a white pickup truck.

The purse snatcher is described as being 5'3" - 5'5'' with dark colored hair. Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.