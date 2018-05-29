Deputies looking for Port Allen burglar

89°
Tuesday, May 29 2018
PORT ALLEN - Authorities are attempting to identify a burglar responsible for breaking into a West Baton Rouge home last week.

The incident happened around 2:50 a.m.  Saturday at a home on South River Road. Details about the crime were not immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the man is encouraged to contact authorities. A reward is being offered for any information leading to the identification and arrest of this person.

