Deputies looking for Port Allen burglar
PORT ALLEN - Authorities are attempting to identify a burglar responsible for breaking into a West Baton Rouge home last week.
The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday at a home on South River Road. Details about the crime were not immediately released.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the man is encouraged to contact authorities. A reward is being offered for any information leading to the identification and arrest of this person.
