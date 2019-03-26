65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies looking for person of interest in burglary investigation

Tuesday, March 26 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

GALLIANO - Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a person of interest in a burglary investigation.

On March 20, deputies responded to a boat storage facility in Galliano in reference to a burglary. During the investigation, authorities discovered someone had broken into several boat sheds.

Authorities are still working to determine what items were stolen.

While reviewing surveillance photos, deputies saw a person of interest in the case who was seen on the grounds earlier in the day on the date of the burglary. Deputies say the man was riding a bicycle with a basket mounted on the front.

