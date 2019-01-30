Deputies looking for pair of Livingston Parish shoplifters

WATSON - Authorities are looking for two people who were seen stealing several items from a local store.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the thieves were spotted on surveillance cameras at a Watson retailer on Jan. 19. Deputies say the pair, a man and woman, went through several different departments and loaded up their basket with a number of items.

The two then allegedly walked out of the store without paying for the items, loaded them into a Chevy Avalanche truck and drove off.

Anyone with information on the thieves' identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.