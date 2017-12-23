55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for missing trailer out of Ascension Parish

1 day 2 hours 50 minutes ago Friday, December 22 2017 Dec 22, 2017 December 22, 2017 12:42 PM December 22, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking information regarding the theft of a trailer.

The 14-foot trailer was stolen from a home on Germany Oaks Drive. Investigators are looking for the truck used to haul away the trailer, a 2000 Ford F-150 truck with a toolbox in the back.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days