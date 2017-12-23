Deputies looking for missing trailer out of Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking information regarding the theft of a trailer.

The 14-foot trailer was stolen from a home on Germany Oaks Drive. Investigators are looking for the truck used to haul away the trailer, a 2000 Ford F-150 truck with a toolbox in the back.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.