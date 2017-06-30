Deputies looking for missing mother and son

PORT ALLEN – Sheriff's deputies in West Baton Rouge are asking for help locating a woman and her young son.

Shanniah Snell and her child, Darryl Branch III, were last seen on Friday, June 16th. It was not immediately clear the circumstances around their disappearance, but authorities asked for people who may see the mom and her child to contact them immediately.

Snell may be driving a white, 2009 Honda Accord with LA plate ZYD 402.

Tips can be reported to the WBR Sheriff's Office at 225-343-9234.

