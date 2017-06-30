89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for missing mother and son

1 hour 39 minutes 54 seconds ago June 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2017 Friday, June 30 2017 June 30, 2017 2:14 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PORT ALLEN – Sheriff's deputies in West Baton Rouge are asking for help locating a woman and her young son.

Shanniah Snell and her child, Darryl Branch III, were last seen on Friday, June 16th. It was not immediately clear the circumstances around their disappearance, but authorities asked for people who may see the mom and her child to contact them immediately.

Snell may be driving a white, 2009 Honda Accord with LA plate ZYD 402.

Tips can be reported to the WBR Sheriff's Office at 225-343-9234.

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days