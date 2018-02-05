Deputies looking for man wanted for contractor fraud

ASCENSION PARISH- Authorities are looking for a man who is wanted for contractor fraud and exploitation of the elderly.

The man as been identified as 37-year-old Naylor Cooper.

Detectives received a complaint last month that Cooper made contact with an elderly resident and made an agreement to provide limestone for $700. Authorities say Cooper only provided approximately $200 worth of limestone and charged the victim $3,700.

Cooper's last known address was for Port Allen, but authorities say he may be staying with family in Ascension Parish. Anyone who may have information on Cooper's whereabouts can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636