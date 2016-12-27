Deputies looking for Central car burglars

CENTRAL - East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies need help identifying a pair of car burglars caught on camera breaking into two vehicles.

Early Thursday around 3:00 a.m., surveillance video captured the two outside of a home on Shoe Creek Drive breaking into a 2015 Ford F150 and a 2007 Lincoln MKZ.

"Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts and long pants. The hoods of their sweatshirts were on their heads. It also appeared both were wearing gloves on their hands. They were seen rummaging through the victims vehicle's before leaving the area," the news release from the sheriff's office read.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.