81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for Central car burglars

1 hour 8 minutes 34 seconds ago December 27, 2016 Dec 27, 2016 Tuesday, December 27 2016 December 27, 2016 12:51 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Shingleton

CENTRAL - East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies need help identifying a pair of car burglars caught on camera breaking into two vehicles.

Early Thursday around 3:00 a.m., surveillance video captured the two outside of a home on Shoe Creek Drive breaking into a 2015 Ford F150 and a 2007 Lincoln MKZ.

"Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts and long pants. The hoods of their sweatshirts were on their heads. It also appeared both were wearing gloves on their hands. They were seen rummaging through the victims vehicle's before leaving the area," the news release from the sheriff's office read.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days