Deputies looking for BBQ pit stolen from Donaldsonville Rouses

Image: APSO

DONALDSONVILLE – Deputies are looking for any information to help find a barbecue pit that was stolen from a Rouses in Donaldsonville.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the BBQ pit was stolen overnight Tuesday morning from the Rouses parking lot on Highway 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting the anonymous tip line at 847411.