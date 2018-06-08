81°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating vehicle burglaries in Ascension Parish subdivision
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred Wednesday morning.
The burglaries happened just before 4 a.m. in the Bullion Crossing subdivision. Surveillance video captured a white vehicle in the area. Authorities say two male suspects got out of the vehicle and began pulling on door handles.
Deputies did not immediately release what was stolen from the vehicles.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young girl leads crowd in impromptu performance of national anthem at New...
-
Tour of 2018 St. Jude Dream Home
-
Insurance planning tips for hurricane preparedness
-
Deputies looking for two after multiple vehicle burglaries
-
Arrest made in bizarre Southdowns burglary where victim chased suspects