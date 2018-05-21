Deputies investigating Sunday night shooting in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX- Detectives are investigating a shooting which occurred overnight in Thibodaux.

At around 11:15 p.m. deputies responded to Michelle Place in reference to calls of gunshots heard in the area. At the scene, deputies found a residence had been struck by multiple rounds.

A woman and her two children were inside the residence at the time of the shooting. According to a release the family was unharmed by the gunfire.

Deputies located numerous spent shell casings outside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.