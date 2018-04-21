Deputies investigating shooting on O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting that occurred Saturday on O'Neal Lane.

Officials say the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the reported shooting. The incident reportedly happened around 6 o'clock Saturday evening in the 3100 block of O'Neal Lane.

Sources say a female victim was shot in the arm, and was transported from the scene in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.