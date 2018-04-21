70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigating shooting on O'Neal Lane

1 hour 48 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 April 21, 2018 6:55 PM April 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting that occurred Saturday on O'Neal Lane.

Officials say the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the reported shooting. The incident reportedly happened around 6 o'clock Saturday evening in the 3100 block of O'Neal Lane.

Sources say a female victim was shot in the arm, and was transported from the scene in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days