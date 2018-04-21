70°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating shooting on O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting that occurred Saturday on O'Neal Lane.
Officials say the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the reported shooting. The incident reportedly happened around 6 o'clock Saturday evening in the 3100 block of O'Neal Lane.
Sources say a female victim was shot in the arm, and was transported from the scene in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.