Deputies investigating school bus fight Tuesday morning

1 hour 18 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, October 30 2018 Oct 30, 2018 October 30, 2018 10:35 AM October 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials say criminal charges are a possibility after a fight on a school bus Tuesday morning.

The fight was reported around 8 a.m. on Old Hermitage Parkway near General Beauregard Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old were involved in the altercation. One of them was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The two students are from Greenville Alternative and Magnolia Woods Elementary, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Charges are pending, but an investigation is ongoing.

