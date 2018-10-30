72°
Deputies investigating school bus fight Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officials say criminal charges are a possibility after a fight on a school bus Tuesday morning.
The fight was reported around 8 a.m. on Old Hermitage Parkway near General Beauregard Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old were involved in the altercation. One of them was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The two students are from Greenville Alternative and Magnolia Woods Elementary, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.
Charges are pending, but an investigation is ongoing.