Deputies investigating reported shooting in New Roads

Wednesday, March 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - One person was reportedly shot in Pointe Coupee Parish Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported before 6 p.m. on Pecan Drive near St. Augustine Street. The sheriff's office confirmed one person was injured in the shooting.

The extent of that person's injuries is unclear at this time.

Information is limited at this time.

