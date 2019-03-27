64°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating reported shooting in New Roads
NEW ROADS - One person was reportedly shot in Pointe Coupee Parish Wednesday evening.
The incident was reported before 6 p.m. on Pecan Drive near St. Augustine Street. The sheriff's office confirmed one person was injured in the shooting.
The extent of that person's injuries is unclear at this time.
Information is limited at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD may be able to open both lanes of La. 1 South...
-
Sherwood Forest road repairs frustrating drivers, impacting businesses
-
Truck carrying chemical explodes on Arkansas highway
-
The G Code: Author to hold marketing, branding event
-
Metro Council to discuss policy to protect officers during funeral processions