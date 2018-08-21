90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigating report of abuse at high school in Pointe Coupee Parish

2 hours 6 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 August 21, 2018 5:21 PM August 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVONIA - Deputies are investigating allegations that a teacher locked a student in a closet at a Pointe Coupee Parish high school.

According to the sheriff's office, a parent reported that a teacher punished her teenage daughter by locking her inside a closet at Livonia High School. The sheriff's office confirmed Tuesday it is investigating the incident.

Sheriff Bud Torres did not identify the accused teacher, but said that person could face cruelty to juvenile charges pending the investigation.

WBRZ reached out to the school superintendent for comment. As of the time of this post, we have not received a response.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days