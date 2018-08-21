Deputies investigating report of abuse at high school in Pointe Coupee Parish

LIVONIA - Deputies are investigating allegations that a teacher locked a student in a closet at a Pointe Coupee Parish high school.

According to the sheriff's office, a parent reported that a teacher punished her teenage daughter by locking her inside a closet at Livonia High School. The sheriff's office confirmed Tuesday it is investigating the incident.

Sheriff Bud Torres did not identify the accused teacher, but said that person could face cruelty to juvenile charges pending the investigation.

WBRZ reached out to the school superintendent for comment. As of the time of this post, we have not received a response.